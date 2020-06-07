WHO HAS THE LAST WORD? Ultimately it’s irrelevant what the president, senators, congress or governors have to say about opening businesses and restarting the economy.

Eventually, almost everything will be opened, before we have herd immunity or a vaccine for the coronavirus. Eventually everyone will have the opportunity to go to restaurants, gyms, hair salons, movie theaters, etc., etc. Then the question will need to be addressed: Do I want to risk getting myself sick or my family members sick?

It is terrible that so many people have lost their jobs and are trying to figure out how they can stay in their homes or feed their families. I expect everyone knows a family member or friend facing some very difficult circumstances. We all have difficult decisions to make in the days ahead. Are we going to be part of the containment of this virus or are we going to be part of more widespread shedding of this disease? The choice is yours and the choice is mine. We all have the last word.

STEVE NETTEMEYER

ROANOKE

