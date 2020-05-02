After transferring to W&M following my freshman year, I’ll graduate this May — a year ahead of schedule, but without the pomp and circumstance of a typical graduation. Of the things I anticipated about this part of my life — moving back to the NRV, beginning a career in public service, saving to buy a home, working to start a family — a global pandemic and 10% unemployment were not part of such reveries. There is no doubt that my generation has been formed in times far darker than most. Growing up in the shadow of the smoke of 9/11, molding our political sensibilities in the clay of our nation’s divisions, and, now, beginning our careers during the worst pandemic the world has seen in 100 years. But I write today to offer some hope for those that may feel the reasonable compulsion to despair, to say that I have no fear for the future. Don’t let anyone tell you that we are cynical or lazy, nihilistic or apathetic: the generation of which I am a part, despite what you may have heard, is one of the hardest working groups of people the world could imagine— brilliant inventors and leaders and authors and artists among us, the Edisons and Kennedys and Poes and Dylans of our age. We are determined to succeed, each of us, in our own microcosmic efforts to build a better world. Blame me for approaching this new decade with unearned idealism, but not for placing my faith in the people of my generation. If I may speak on behalf of this generation, I’m ready to work my way up, to labor long hours, to roll up my sleeves— all to help build the world each of us longs to see. To paraphrase Tolkien, “all we have to decide is what to do with the times that are given us.” Indeed, what times have been given us— but I am filled with confidence that my generation is eager and able to meet the challenges that made us and linger still.
LIAM WATSON
BLACKSBURG
