I was amazed that Nikki Giovanni would equate students graduating from college to soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefields of war ("Class of 2020 made sacrifice," April 4 letter). That’s like comparing Rush Limbaugh and Martin Luther King’s receiving the Medal of Freedom.
The poor babies give up their joy of tossing a cap in the air while soldiers give up a life or limb. But she wants a monument built for those who won’t get a handshake or a photo. That seems ridiculously frivolous compared to soldiers who leave family to go to war.
Yes, graduating from college is a major milestone and yes, some parents sacrifice for their child to do so, but certainly not all sacrifice to the extreme as Ms. Giovanni implies.
I think she is infected with the same attitude many of her beloved college students are displaying. The rest of us should put ourselves in harm’s way so that these graduates can relish a moment in time.
I remember that moment when I walked out of my final exam, knowing that my college experience was finally over. It was an amazing feeling; jubilation tinged with future uncertainty. A bittersweet moment. But it didn’t last long. As soon as I got home, my father asked me when I going to get a job.
My solution for this whole dilemma would be for all these newly minted alumna to sit down and binge-watch that classic movie "The Graduate."
DAVID GOODE
BEDFORD
