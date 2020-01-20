The article “More Americans are dying at home than in hospitals,” (Dec. 12 news story), expresses that Americans prefer to die at home, not in an institutional setting. It says that hospice care, usually delivered at home, is more available than ever (1.49 million Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care in 2017, a 4.5% increase from 2016, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. It states “There has been a kind of cultural shift that has romanticized dying at home and made it the only way to die.” Advocacy groups encourage families to have difficult discussions about end-of-life care, which reveal older relatives do not want heroic measures to extend their lives in hospitals and encourage advanced directives.
Not all hospices are good hospices; and not all deaths are good deaths. Loved ones do not lose their worth because they are elderly, blind, ill, etc. They are someone’s mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, husband, wife, etc. They have the right to be treated respectfully, kindly and with dignity. They have the right not to be told they need morphine for pain by the nurses, CNAs, social workers, etc., when they are not in pain. They have the right to refuse Ativan and other drugs prescribed by hospice doctors that they never see. Their families have the right to not be lied to about the effects of these drugs on the elderly.
If hospice comes in your home, make sure they wash their hands. If they are sick, request another nurse, aide, etc. If they ask too many personal questions, don’t answer. Research all of the effects of the drugs, treatments, etc. that they have told you to use. If the social worker insists on a Do Not Resuscitate every time she comes, ask why. Know your hospice because they will be caring for your loved one. Ask if they have been arrested before and why. Check their Facebook pages. Know who their business associates with. I don’t care how tired you are, watch over your loved one, the same way they watched over you.
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.