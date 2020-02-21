In the news during the past several months, several cities and counties are trying to figure out how best to handle their trash and industrial waste. This is a decades old problem nationwide, and I have always felt that each city, county and state needs to take care of its own waste.
In the 1970s I worked for a large shipbuilding company in Virginia that designed and built nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines. Back then a nationwide discussion centered around how to dispose of nuclear waste and how best to transport it — by rail or by truck.
In the first half of the 1980s, I worked for two large electric utility companies — one in North Carolina and one in Tennessee. Again, there was a nationwide discussion of how to dispose of nuclear waste and how to transport it. Two options seem to be seriously considered — store the nuclear waste in the desert in Nevada and in the abandoned coal mines in West Virginia.
Thank goodness, West Virginia said, “No Way!”
In the early 1990s I was working for a large ship repair facility in Portsmouth. Someway/somehow Virginia agreed to accept New York City trash that was floated on barges from NYC to Portsmouth and then transported to a landfill in Suffolk. The smell was horrible in July and August. Thankfully the shipping only lasted a few months.
In 2002, I traveled to Michigan to visit a few relatives and learned that Canada was transporting their trash across the border into upper Michigan.
No doubt every county and every state has some abandoned rock or sand quarries or abandoned mines (coal, salt, etc) or abandoned strip mines that could be turned into a new landfill.
Every city, every county and every state should develop a comprehensive recycling program to reduce the amount of trash going to the landfill. Google Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach to see what this large city has done to deal with trash in not one but two landfills.
For decades, they have implemented a comprehensive recycling program and turned the original landfill into a first class recreational facility.
G.N. SWORD
MONETA
