While reading "Class of 2020 made sacrifice" (April 20 letter) I glanced at the top corner of the page to see if this was the April 1 edition. Sadly it was dated April 4. If this letter was meant to be tongue in cheek it would be, at best, tasteless. Shame on the Times for running it three days late. If not, the author equates the sacrifice of Tech seniors missing their "yay for me" moment in Lane Stadium with that of soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice to defend our country. When my father was 21 he was flying at 22,000 feet in a tin can bomber at -40 degrees F. being shot at by the Germans. He, along with his two brothers, had dropped out of college to enlist in the military. On his 23rd mission his plane was shot down (only four of the 10 crew members got out) and he spent the last four months of the war as a POW.
Somehow this is equivalent to the Tech seniors who "when called upon made the necessary sacrifice"? Did they really have a choice? Will this be a life-altering experience for these poor students? Should the public "join the silent tears of the class of 2020?"
Right now there are millions of citizens who are unemployed or underemployed due to countless businesses being shut down or curtailed. Fortunately there are news stories appearing every day about people and groups who are altering their lives and lifestyles to adapt and help out in many ways to fight the present invisible enemy. This is a trend that needs to continue as we ride out these unusual times. A Tech professor who worries about whiny seniors missing their graduation ceremony is sending out a poor message from Hokie Nation.
The jury is still out, to me, on whether or not Giovanni's letter was serious or not.
NICK PROUT
ROANOKE COUNTY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.