It is a scenario we see all too often in today’s news; the FBI or another government agency arrests someone who was planning to blow up some public building such as a school or church. The person arrested has assembled his or her bombs and worked out a plan but hasn’t yet carried out that plan; or perhaps they have even planted their bombs but they failed to explode.

Was a crime committed? Does the person’s intent constitute a crime if the bombs never worked?

Apparently people like Morgan Griffin, Ben Cline and hundreds of other Republicans in the House and Senate would tell the FBI to let the poor guy or gal go because “no actual crime was committed”!

Or is it just when our Egotist-in-Chief plans a crime but is caught before he can carry out his plans that all is forgiven?

JIM MARCHMAN

BLACKSBURG 

