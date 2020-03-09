WAKE UP AMERCA! When the president of the United States of America goes on an unhinged rant at a prayer breakfast and is applauded by a room full of Republican congressman it should be cause for alarm. WAKE UP AMERICA! As the 2020 election approaches Trump's behavior is becoming increasingly erratic, dangerous and unhinged from reality. We can’t follow a leader who is clinically insane.

This is a path to the end of our democracy. We need to act as one voice and vote this deranged sociopath out of office. WAKE UP AMERICA!

STEVE NETTEMEYER

ROANOKE

