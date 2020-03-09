WAKE UP AMERCA! When the president of the United States of America goes on an unhinged rant at a prayer breakfast and is applauded by a room full of Republican congressman it should be cause for alarm. WAKE UP AMERICA! As the 2020 election approaches Trump's behavior is becoming increasingly erratic, dangerous and unhinged from reality. We can’t follow a leader who is clinically insane.
This is a path to the end of our democracy. We need to act as one voice and vote this deranged sociopath out of office. WAKE UP AMERICA!
STEVE NETTEMEYER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.