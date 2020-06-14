GOD HELP US ALL! I keep reading about how bad the economy is and that putting Biden in office will turn things around. First of all I doubt the idiot Biden could even find the office, much less administer it. Sure the economy has been down, but it didn't hit bottom because we had someone in the White House that knew how to deal with crisis and acted appropriately.
There is some talk that some so-called "prominent Republicans" won't support Trump in the election. Using the term "prominent" is a stretch at the very least. If Biden or Obama had been in office when all this hit the fan, we would probably all be dead by now. Wake up, America and let's get back to being "GREAT AGAIN!"
GILL ROSEBERRY
SALEM
