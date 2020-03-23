Why would any Democrat do what both the Republicans and the Russians want him/her to do? Bernie Sanders is an admirable man, but if both Trump and Putin are telling me to vote for him, I'm running the other way.
MARIE WATERS
BLACKSBURG
