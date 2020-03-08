It is with extreme concern that bills have passed the General Assembly that would have devastating impact on the election process in the State of Virginia. Currently we have a system that works and reduces the possibility of fraud. HB19 would eliminate the requirement of showing a photo ID to cast a ballot which is absolutely ridiculous. To do almost anything today one must provide a photo ID – i.e., cash a check, board an airplane, make a bank deposit, access a lock box at the bank even though you have had the box for 30-plus years, buy alcohol, buy cigarettes/vaping materials and many more – and the most important thing we do as citizens is vote! And we are not going to require a photo ID? Photo ID works. And the arguments used by the proponents of this bill i.e., lost ID, elderly don’t have ID, etc. The key here is that voting is a privilege and therefore each of us should take the necessary steps to have the appropriate credentials at the voting precinct, and thereby reducing the potential of fraud.
HB201 would allow a person to register to vote on Election Day at a voting precinct and then cast a ballot. Again, voting is a privilege so, take the necessary steps prior to Election Day to ensure your voting credentials are in order.
Both of these open up the greatest opportunity of fraud. Currently Virginia seems to have a pretty good handle on the voting process and it makes no sense to change, unless there are those who might encourage fraudulent voting.
Another bill would require Presidential Electors to vote for the candidate who won the popular vote. This means that even if Virginia votes for a particular candidate, the Electors would have to vote for the candidate who received more votes in other states. It’s recognized there are those who want the Electoral College to be eliminated altogether. Our Founding Fathers got it right. Leave it alone, we have enough corruption in Richmond and Washington as it is and this would simply open the door for more.
GAIL G. GODSEY
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.