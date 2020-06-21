Donald Trump is expected to hit 20,000 lies in office sometime in July. A New York Times article contrasts Trump with previous presidents and concludes that other presidents have lied but not to Trump’s extent and not about practically everything. I think there is a simple explanation — Trump does not understand how to be either president or presidential.
Trump’s knowledge of history, as evidenced by remarks about people as diverse as Frederick Douglass, Andrew Jackson, and Vladimir Putin, is dangerously close to nil. Trump does not seem to understand that our democracy is made up of three different branches of government and that the executive branch is only one of them. He fires or demotes/transfers anyone who disagrees with him, including civil servants and national health employees. Trump seems to believe that if he ignores the Covid-19 pandemic that it will go away. He apparently thinks the United States should revert to pre WWI isolationism as he withdraws support from or quits one international organization after another. Most importantly, Trump does not know how to say “I was wrong”.
Fox News and some radio stations prop Trump up and either ignore or sugarcoat what he is actually doing. I would like my neighbors in Southwest Virginia to open their eyes and truly see Trump for who he is. Change the channel and learn what is truly going on in our nation. Trump is poorly prepared, poorly informed, and poorly presidential. Vote him out.
JANE BROWN
ROANOKE COUNTY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.