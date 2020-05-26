We are all familiar with the fable of the The King's new suit of clothes. The people were told that he had new clothes, even though he was actually naked when he went out. No one wanted to be the first to point out this truth. Finally, a little boy expressed what no one else wanted to see.
We have had a similar situation here in America with our current president. It was obvious to many people during the 2016 presidential campaign that Donald Trump's words and actions were like a person with the mental condition known as “narcissism.”
A narcissistic person regards himself as the center of the universe. He is perfect in every way. His ideas are the best and everything he does is “perfect.” He has no regard for anyone but himself. About a month after the inauguration, a group of 35 psychiatrists sent a letter to the New York Times detailing Trump's symptoms and ending with these words: “We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.” (Why did they wait so long???)
But no one wanted to hear it, especially the Republicans. The result has been the most chaotic presidency in our history and has made us an outcast to the rest of the world.
Trump's basic problem is that he “doesn't know what he doesn't know.” He won't read memos prepared for him by the White House staff. Like a child he has a short attention-span. In important meetings in the White House with world leaders he has been known to sit and listen for a while, but when he gets bored he will get up and walk out! Asked if there was someone in the White House whom he could trust to sit down and talk through things before he acted the president said, “You won't like the answer, but the answer is me. Me. I talk to myself.”
What can be done about this problem?
There is an election coming up in November.
HERB DETWEILER
ROANOKE
