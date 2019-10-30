While Governor Ralph Northam and Democratic leaders swim in pools of big interest money like Scrooge McDuck, our Senator Dave Suetterlein is fighting for us and keeping those big boys honest.
Dominion Energy contributed $136,395 to Northam and $375,508 to Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw and they have done their part to stick working Virginians with inflated electric bills. Suetterlein has never taken a dime from either electric monopoly and is fighting to restore the State Corporation Commission’s ability to critically review our electric rates.
New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s anti-Second Amendment organization spent $709,374 on Attorney General Mark Herring’s 2013 campaign. When Herring canceled Virginians concealed carry-reciprocity agreements with other states, Suetterlein co-authored the successful bipartisan bill that reinstated them.
Planned Parenthood spent more than $2.5 million to elect Northam and his liberal allies in 2017 and he responded by pushing to repeal Virginian’s bipartisan-enacted law prohibiting medically unnecessary third term abortions. Northam told radio listeners his proposed change would allow abortion AFTER a baby was born. Suetterlein fought for the innocent lives of young Virginians and cast the deciding vote to defeat that bill.
Although often motivated by the chase for campaign contributions, Governor Terry McAuliffe didn’t seem to have any sinister motivation to close our Catawba mental health hospital but he was committed enough to this awful decision that he scheduled its closure in the budget. Suetterlein worked with a broad coalition to reverse that action and keep Catawba open.
When all the statewide officials are financed by the big boys, it’s all the more important that we re-elect Dave Suetterlein so he can keep fighting for us and keep those big boys honest.
CODY HANSHAW
VINTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.