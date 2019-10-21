Empowered leadership in Montgomery County Public Schools has never been more important than it is at this exact moment in time. Having had several months to evaluate the suitability of the candidates vying for Connie Froggatt's seat as the District F representative, I am confident that Sue Kass possesses the requisite professional experience, vision of leadership and compassionate capacity to serve in this role.

As an educational professional with substantial experience as a classroom teacher, Sue brings a unique and needed perspective "from the trenches" that will allow her to be an earnest advocate for the issues students and teachers confront on a day to day basis. I am firm in my belief that our division needs more leaders like Sue - a classroom professional who believes in the moral worth and vital necessity of quality public education - and I hope that the Blacksburg community of District F will turn out to support Sue on November 5.

BRADLEY KRAFT

CHRISTIANSBURG

Load comments