I am writing in support of Helen St. Clair for Montgomery County Treasurer. Mrs. St. Clair has 35 years of experience in the office, serving as Chief Deputy for 15 of those years. It is imperative that the citizens of Montgomery County continue to have a treasurer who is knowledgeable of the Code of Virginia to ensure the safekeeping of our tax dollars. Mrs. St. Clair’s longstanding relationships with the other county and state offices facilitate the teamwork required for tax collection and swift problem resolution. As the current interim Treasurer, Mrs. St. Clair follows regulations for fair tax collection practices. Her integrity and devotion to her duties have earned her the endorsement of retired Treasurer Richard Shelton.
Treasurer St. Clair understands the commitment required to successfully manage her position, having earned a Master Chief Deputy certification from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Her knowledge and experience provide unopposed value to the Montgomery County Treasurer position, and in that regard, I am pleased to support Helen St. Clair for Treasurer.
DANA R. GARNAND
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.