I am writing in support of Officer Rick Crosier for Roanoke County Sheriff. As the former Sheriff of Roanoke County, I had the pleasure of working with Rick on numerous police and county issues. I found him to be highly motivated with a sincere concern for the well being and the safety of Roanoke County citizens.
Rick has over 20 years active experience in law enforcement. He is a certified crime prevention specialist and served over eight years as the community policing coordinator for the County Police Department. Rick holds associate degrees in Criminal Justice and Business Administration and bachelor degrees in Political Science and Criminal Justice. Rick has the background, expertise and the insight into the needs of the community and what Roanoke County needs from a Sheriff.
Rick is running as an independent to take politics out of the office of sheriff. He will represent all citizens of Roanoke County regardless of their political affiliations.
I ask you to vote for Rick on November 5 as your next Sheriff of Roanoke County. Also, I encourage all of my supporters in the last Sheriff’s election to do the same.
CHARLES POFF
PROTORVILLE, OH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.