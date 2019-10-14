Health care matters to my family and friends, so I am voting for Rhonda Seltz.
I am writing to share why I will vote on November 5 for Rhonda Seltz, candidate for the 7th District House of Delegates seat. You see, pollen makes me sneeze. By definition, that means I have a preexisting health condition. I have others, too, as do my husband and some family members and friends. They don’t all live in Virginia’s House of Delegates 7th District, but they all live in Virginia, and the laws being crafted and passed, or opposed, by the leaders we elect from all districts have the power to affect our options for affordable healthcare.
Rhonda Seltz is right when she says that everyone deserves quality healthcare, no matter how much money they have, and I like her sensible policy ideas to help all Virginians gain comprehensive health insurance regardless of age, preexisting conditions or income. And, like Rhonda, I believe it is important to address the urgent need for mental healthcare and addiction treatment. We all know, or can find, too many stories in the local news about how these issues hurt Virginia families.
Rhonda is also my friend, and she has been for years. Her passion for helping others is obvious to me as I have watched her advocate for affordable healthcare and other important social issues, such as early childhood education and liveable wages. Rather than stay frustrated that basic healthcare in America is still a patchwork of plans — some affordable and others out of reach for all but the 1% — Rhonda has formed ideas, based on years of serving the community, for how to create a state insurance exchange to provide more affordable options for coverage. She’s been working this beat for years, and Rhonda knows the ins and outs. She will be a representative for the 7th District that will vote for, not against, initiatives that strengthen affordable healthcare and address the long-term risks caused by addiction, especially in the younger population. Healthcare matters to my family, co-workers and friends; it matters to us all.
KIM NORRIS
CHRISTIANSBURG
