Election time is upon us, once again. Locally for Bedford County, we will have a chance to replace two members of the current Board of Supervisors – Tammy Parker for District 7, Bob Davis for District 6.
We need supervisors who actually work on the taxpayers’ behalf to supervise the government of this county, not have the government supervise the supervisors. Tammy Parker has worked for our local government and understands the inner workings. She also served as a supervisor from 2011-2015, serving as vice-chair in 2014 and chair in 2015. She has a proven record of voting to keep our tax rate low and protect the citizens.
Bob Davis is a farmer and, also, an owner of Aqua Pros for 35 years. He understands what it takes to run a farm and to run a business – creating a budget and sticking to it and meeting weekly payroll for his employees. Please go to the polls this November 5 and give Tammy Parker, District 7, and Bob Davis, District 6, your vote of support for keeping our county well run, accountable and transparent.
DONNA ARRINGTON
BEDFORD
