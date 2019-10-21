As a member of Bedford County Sheriff’s Department since 2011, and a prior employee of the communications center since 2006, I have seen and endured the inner workings at the office and interacted with the employees.
As former Corporal and now a K9 Handler I have interacted with Captain Mike Miller, often and daily. One thing I can say for sure; Captain Miller fights for the women and men of the field. As the backbone of the office, the field endures high turnover to other agencies. We have great equipment and good training. However, this cannot compete with the salary. I know that Captain Miller will keep petitioning the Board as Sheriff Brown did for a much-needed pay increase.
Captain Miller has supervised a number of high profile cases that I have been a part of. During these cases, he made sure our investigations unit had the resources to complete the case. I have witnessed it first hand, case in point with the MS-13 case.
I know that Captain Miller has a willingness to fight drug crime in the county. As a narcotics/patrol K9 handler, I know that he is very supportive of proactive patrols and knows it’s required. He supports the work needed to combat the drug epidemic.
The county that we serve is growing every day and we need someone who wants to see every unit in the department grow as well, not get smaller. There is one candidate that has always loved growth, embraced new ideas, and understands the logistics needed; that is Captain Miller.
I am supporting Captain Mike Miller for Sheriff, on November 5 vote Mike Miller!
SONNY DANIELS
BEDFORD
