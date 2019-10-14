As the election for Bedford County Sheriff approaches, I want to publicly announce the reasons I am voting for Mike Miller. Here are some of his credentials and qualifications:
• He is a Bedford County native and has lived in this community his entire life.
• He has been serving with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years.
• When not working at the Sheriff’s Office, he is a pastor at a local church.
• He has attended top-level training such as: FBI Leadership, Executive Level Leadership, SWAT Commander’s Leadership and Advanced School Resource Officer.
• He has served in numerous assignments including: Jailor, Road Deputy, Vice Officer, and DARE officer; and was the founding deputy of the School Resource Officer Program. He has served as the Administrative Captain responsible for oversight of the Sheriff’s Office budget, personnel and accreditation; as well as Operations Captain, overseeing the daily operations of Road Deputies, Investigators, Animal Control, Tactical Teams and K9 units.
As Sheriff, Mike’s goals include: improving pay issues and disparities for deputies, making sure deputies and resources are allocated in the right place to provide the best service possible, and expanding communications between citizens and businesses with the Sheriff’s Office to promote public discussion on important topics affecting the community.
Mike is the most qualified candidate for Bedford County Sheriff. I personally encourage you to vote for Mike Miller on Election Day.
DENISE P. BERRY
GOODE
