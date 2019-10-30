For the first time in years, Roanoke County citizens have a real choice for Commonwealth’s Attorney. We have three competent candidates but to me, the difference lies in temperament and vision.
Violent crime has gone down in Roanoke County but the rate and costs of incarceration continue to rise. This paradox is due largely to the opioid crisis in our area and the use of incarceration as our only deterrent. We need harsh penalties for the dealers who bring drugs into our valley and for repeat offenders who commit serious crimes to feed their addictions. However, there must be a more equitable way to handle first-time offenders, those who have become addicted to prescribed medications, and those who have neither the money nor the familial support to seek treatment or obtain adequate legal representation.
James Steele is running for Commonwealth’s Attorney because he’s seen too many lives ruined or lost because sentences didn’t fit their crimes. He knows that the opioid crisis will continue to grow unless we use community-based treatment as an alternative to incarceration for first-time and small-time offenders. Treatment is far less expensive than incarceration so not only will it save lives, it will have a more positive impact on society and over time, save millions of tax dollars.
James Steele manages a successful law practice in Roanoke County so he isn’t running for office for the paycheck - he’s running because he sees a job that needs to be done and he’s confident that he can make constructive changes in our courts and in our community. The loyalty of his staff is a testament to his management style and his commitment to justice in all walks of life. He doesn’t use bluster to get the job done because he doesn’t need to - he’s secure in his knowledge of the law and his abilities as a leader. James is strong yet fair, highly intelligent yet down-to-earth, and a fine human being who represents the values of Roanoke County. I hope you’ll join me in voting for James Steele for Commonwealth’s Attorney on November 5.
JOHN CLOETER
ROANOKE
