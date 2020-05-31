Congratulations, Virginia! You are on the verge of sharply curtailing gerrymandering!
As most know, gerrymandering is the practice whereby state legislators of the party in power draw the legislative boundaries to magnify their political power. This is a national problem, found in many states. Both parties are guilty of gerrymandering. Ultimately, gerrymandering means that representatives pick their voters, rather than voters picking their representatives. It makes a mockery of representative democracy.
It is hard to pass a constitutional amendment in Virginia. In some states a “citizens’ initiative” can place an amendment on the ballot, thereby “bypassing” the legislature. In Virginia, an amendment can be placed on the ballot only by the legislature. In fact, two consecutive legislatures must vote to put an amendment on the ballot. In 2019, the Republican-controlled legislature passed the amendment and then in 2020 the Democratic-controlled legislature passed the amendment. It is now up to the voters to decide whether to make the amendment part of the constitution.
The amendment will establish a commission to draw the legislative boundaries (congressional districts and Virginia Senate and Delegates). The legislature will still have a large voice in drawing the maps, but the process will ensure a bipartisan consensus. Specifically, there will be eight legislators on the commission: two Democrats and two Republicans from each house (Delegates and Senate). Leaders from both parties will nominate citizens to serve on the commission and a panel of retired judges will select eight citizens from those lists to serve on the commission. Maps must be approved by a supermajority of commission members (including six legislators and six citizens). The proposed maps then have to be approved by the legislature. If the legislature does not agree to the maps designed by the commission, the Virginia Supreme Court will draw the maps.
Under the current process, the party currently in power when the maps are redrawn has all the power. The design of the commission put forth in the amendment is a great improvement because it gives a large voice to citizens and requires a bipartisan consensus.
It took a lot of work to get this far. I urge voters to vote in favor of the amendment in November.
THEODORE FULLER
WILMINGTON, N.C.
