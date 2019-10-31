This letter is in support of Helen St. Clair for treasurer of Montgomery County. Helen has 35 years working in the Treasurer’s office and was appointed and endorsed by the former treasurer but now must run for a four year elected term. She is most efficient and trustworthy with the county’s vast amount of money, investing it safely and prosperously. She is available to the public and tries to answer all their concerns and doesn’t hide away in her office.
Helen is fair, honest and reliable.
She is the best candidate for Treasurer!!
Please vote for Helen St. Clair on November 5! Thank you.
SHERRY AND ALLAN BURKE
CHRISTIANSBURG
