In his June 4 letter, “Something you should know,” Al Nelson referenced the president’s claim that casting ballots by mail invites voting fraud. There is simply no evidence to suggest that this is true.
Voting by mail has been a trusted method of casting ballots for decades. Military personnel and Americans living or visiting abroad mail their ballots, as do voters in every state who are unable to vote in person on Election Day. Currently, 46 states (22 of which are led by Republican governors) allow some type of mail-in voting. And in fact, in the past 20 years, according to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database, about 250 million votes have been cast by mail. Importantly, within those 250 million votes, there were only about 1,200 cases of voter fraud (of any form).
The Oregon experience is instructive. Oregon was the first state to conduct elections exclusively by mail, instituting the program in 1998. Not only has that system proven safe — from 2000 to 2019 there were only 13 cases of ballot fraud, out of 15,476,519 votes cast — but it also has wide approval from Oregonians of both parties. A University of Oregon poll indicated that 81% of Oregonians supported the program, 85% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans.
As of July 1, when the new law (HB1) goes into effect, Virginians can vote absentee by mail without an excuse. As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise, in both the state and the region, I urge southwest Virginians to keep each other safe and vote from home. It’s not too early to request your ballot for November’s election; you can do so today, at www.eAbsentee.org/form.
JENNI GALLAGHER
BLACKSBURG
