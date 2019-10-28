I am a longtime resident of Blacksburg who has recently moved away. I have known Sue Kass and Sofia Midkiff since each moved to the area, and I must say that Sue is by far more qualified to serve on the school board. Most important, her experience as a teacher provides a valuable perspective that is lacking among other board members. In addition, her temperament and judgment will make her a much more effective and influential advocate for Montgomery County's students. I urge residents of the district to cast their votes for Sue.
ELLEN GOLDLUST
DURHAM, N.C.
