I am asking the citizens of Roanoke City, Roanoke, Montgomery and Giles counties in Virginia Senate District 21 to vote and re-elect Senator John Edwards. Senator Edwards has listened and served his district constituents and the citizens of Virginia to the benefit of all.
Senator Edwards has sponsored education legislation that required “Character Education” to be taught in public schools. Having served his country as a Marine, Senator Edwards knows the importance of caring for our veterans and sponsored the establishment of the “Virginia Department of Veteran Services.” Senator Edward also knows the importance of access to healthcare and removed one of the roadblocks for people with preexisting conditions when changing healthcare companies. Sen. Edwards sponsored legislation that “required coverage for preexisting conditions for persons changing individual health insurance carriers.” Pre existing conditions often blocked people from healthcare insurance and often made health insurance unaffordable. Senator Edwards also supported Medicaid expansion. The Senator saw the value of accepting Medicaid dollars already sent to Washington returned to Virginia that provided 400,000 Virginians the healthcare they need as well as creating 30,000 new jobs. Senator Edwards opposes the Mountain Valley Pipeline on environmental and safety reasons. This is a short list of Senator Edwards' accomplishments.
On an individual I have written letters to the Senator and the response in return addresses the points I made rather than sending a vague form letter on an issue. I have visited his local office and his office in Richmond with other to discuss current issues – he has always been accessible and an avid listener. I strongly suggest we re-elect Senator John Edwards, a legislator who cares about his constituents and legislates on their behalf.
Thank you.
ROBIN BARNHILL
ROANOKE
