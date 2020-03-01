This election season has been a fight for American ideals. Inclusivity, respect and service are values that start in our communities, take root in our communities and grow beyond our communities. As we move ever closer to November, when these values and many others are on the line, who better to understand and advocate for our communities than someone who lives and works in a city not unlike our own?
Pete Buttigieg is the best person for the job. The youngest, least wealthy and furthest Democrat from Washington (literally) currently seeking the nomination of the Party is the candidate best suited to understand what our towns and cities need. As the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, (population 100,000, almost exactly like Roanoke) he guided the city through financial hardship into a regional powerhouse. In the middle of his mayoral term he answered the call to service and deployed to Afghanistan where he served for seven months and was awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal.
Pete’s carefully constructed policies, his deliberate and measured manner of speaking, and his willingness to reach across the political spectrum to galvanize support all motivate me to support him - but his “Rules of the Road” for his supporters are what drew me into the campaign. While other campaigns do little to denounce the behavior of some supporters, Pete’s volunteers all across America have been some of the most open, welcoming and genuinely warm people I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I believe this stems from these Rules of the Road that call on supporters and volunteers to show respect for others, work together, speak the truth, exhibit excellence and above all, to lift one another up.
So, if you feel that you can no longer in good conscious support the Republican Party’s candidate for president, nor can you stomach the idea of burning down the existing system, then I encourage you to vote for Pete Buttigieg on March 3 in the Virginia Primary. I know I will.
JONATHAN MCCOY
VINTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.