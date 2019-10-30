This letter is written to urge you to vote for Paul Mahoney to serve on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors for the Cave Spring Magisterial District. As Paul’s legal assistant for over 30 years, I had the pleasure of witnessing his commitment to the citizens of Roanoke County. Throughout that time Paul consistently maintained his open-door (all are welcome) policy. With his broad understanding of the big picture and the workings of state and local government, Paul was comfortable and effective in lobbying our area legislators serving in the Virginia General Assembly. Regardless of ideology or personality, Paul was able to forge congenial and respectful working relationships with numerous elected County officials during his three decades as County Attorney.
Honesty and integrity, extensive knowledge of the workings of local government, a demonstrated commitment to the citizens of Roanoke County, strong decision-making capabilities and a willingness to be accountable are just a few of the leadership qualities exhibited by Paul. He desires to continue serving the citizens of Roanoke County and I encourage you to vote for Paul Mahoney as your County Supervisor for the Cave Spring Magisterial District.
SUE BANE
ROANOKE
