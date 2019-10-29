Election Day is right around the corner and many of us will be glad to see it gone. However, before we look past it, I urge everyone to make sure to make the right choice on November 5.
Mike Miller has shown what caliber of man he really is over the last several months. Through both the primary election campaign and now the general election campaign, he has consistently run on a platform of proven experience and leadership. With over 35 years of service to the community at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, he has developed the skills and knowledge to lead it into the future. He has dedicated his life to the Bedford community through his work at the Sheriff’s Office, volunteer activities and as a pastor for a local church. He knows how to get things done and how to work well with businesses and members of our community. Miller is the right man for the job at the right time to do it.
He has been in a command leadership position for over a decade and has been involved in most of the major investigations in recent years – he does not have a learning curve to overcome, he is ready to hit the ground running to make sure the citizens of this county do not miss one second of service from our Sheriff’s Office. Please, vote Mike Miller for Bedford County Sheriff on November 5.
ANNETTE PATTERSON
BEDFORD
