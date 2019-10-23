I am writing to share why I will vote for Helen St. Clair on November 5 for Treasurer of Montgomery County. As a former member (Supervisor, Vice Chairman and Chairman) of the Montgomery Board of Supervisors, Helen is currently serving as interim Treasurer after being appointed and endorsed by former Treasurer W. Richard Shelton.
She has 35 years of experience and is a member of several professional organizations that are related to her profession. As a former member of the Board of Supervisors, I had the privilege of viewing a number of reports generated by Helen in her capacity as Chief Deputy Treasurer and always found them to be accurate and submitted in a timely manner.
What really impressed me about Helen was the fact that she mailed the personal property and real estate tax statements out during the middle of September. To my knowledge, I cannot ever remember receiving them this early. This is wonderful as it gives citizens on fixed income plenty of time to prepare to pay their taxes in a timely manner.
Some former treasurers would wait until after election day to mail the tax statements out. However, many of the Treasurers would try to get them out around the first of November, etc. Helen has already demonstrated that she can do an outstanding job. She is the epitome of what a Treasurer should strive to emulate. Please join me on November 5 in voting and supporting Helen St. Clair for Treasurer of Montgomery County.
WILLIAM H. "BILL" BROWN
BLACKSBURG
