One of the candidates at the Nevada presidential debate pointed out the environmental issue was a moral one. Others also stated the importance of bringing in immigrants to encourage the opening of more small businesses, as well as having fair taxation, affordable healthcare, a green economy, and helping unite people in this country.
One candidate also said, “Trump is not a manager. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” This is true. His best subordinates have quit in disgust and his decisions in the Middle East have brought us closer to another war there.
So who is the best candidate for president? With the Virginia Democratic Primary coming up March 3, I’d like voters to please consider Biden. Yes, Biden, a moderate. Joe Biden said during the debate that we should be rewarding people for their work in this country, not just rewarding those who have wealth, as is done now. He actually wants to “raise” taxes on the rich. He pushed to get Obamacare passed, which gives part time workers and others without healthcare coverage options. He wants to make preschool a universal right and make community college free for eligible students.
Biden has worked with many in Congress to get bills passed. He will work hard for working families. What has Trump done, except increase military spending and lower taxes on the rich? He’s not “for” the average worker. Joe Biden is. He needs your vote on March 3. Thank you.
D.J. MATHEWS
RADFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.