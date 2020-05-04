I hope all the Democrats get voted out. Our present governor is a communist. He thinks it's okay to kill babies, let same sex people get married, open casinos, etc.

Everything he and other Democrats try to push down our throats goes against everything our founders believed in. Ban any guns, red flag laws, expanded background checks? Just to mention a few.

Take down our Confederate monuments. But it's okay if other races have their heritage displayed. Common sense people need to vote all this trash out. And these stupid laws they passed need to be overturned.

WILLIAM WYATT

BEDFORD

Load comments