I am writing to support my mother, Freeda Cathcart, who is running for a position on the Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation Board this November 5th. My mother has always been a great civic leader and still to this day has a great passion for what she does.
I have lived in Roanoke my entire life and from an early age I was taught the importance of keeping the environment clean. Having lived next to Fishburn Park growing up, our mother would take us there to clean up trash and do our part to help keep the park clean.
Once I got older, I took classes at Virginia Western Community College and walked daily through the park to get to and from classes. It became second nature to me to clean up any trash I saw on my walks. I believe this was instilled in me from my mother.
From a very young age I can recall going to D.C. to a March for Breastfeeding. Since then I have helped my mother work on several campaigns as well as specific causes. She has served on many boards including being the President for the Roanoke Coop and the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association. Recently she has worked to protect the woodlands to prevent flooding in our neighborhood.
I have full confidence Freeda Cathcart will do a great job on the Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation Board. Please join me in voting for her on November 5.
TAYLOR STONEKING
ROANOKE
