For some time now Democrats have been trying to make voting easier. Here are some of the ideas put forth: move election day to the weekend or make it a national holiday. Expand early voting. Automatically register people to vote. Establish more polling locations, staff them well and make them friendlier to people with disabilities. Make it possible to vote by mail or online.
Republicans have relentlessly fought these proposals. Frequently GOP leaders, especially Trump, will warn of voter fraud. But voter fraud is virtually non-existent. Between 2000 and 2014 there were 35 credible allegations of voter impersonation, while during this period more than a billion ballots were cast. Viewed charitably, the voter fraud argument is wildly incorrect; viewed more cynically, it is an attempt to justify voter suppression.
Recently Trump referred to Democratic initiatives regarding voting as “crazy,” and commented that Republicans would never be elected if it were easier to vote. Oops! Mr. President, I don’t think you were supposed to say that out loud. A party that succeeds when fewer Americans vote is a party at odds with the very principles on which our nation was founded.
Currently the coronavirus has caused us to modify our lifestyles in many ways. In order to exercise our right to vote, while at the same time protecting our health, the option to vote by mail should be made the law of the land. Our elected representatives need to hear from us on this subject.
KURT MERCHANT
MARTINSVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.