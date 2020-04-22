The League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and leagues across the state have joined to urge our governor and legislators to change our election system entirely to vote by mail for this fall's presidential and congressional election.
This year, vote by mail is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of public health. We are hearing from registrars, poll workers and our own members who are committed voters that they are fearful of having to work at the polls or even go to the polls to vote in November because of the risk to their health. No medical expert or legislator can assure us that our state will be coronavirus free by fall. Indeed, some now warn the virus could have a resurgence by then. What we cannot afford is an election where voters find closed polling places, hours long lines and chaos that undermine the election's results.
Although moving our election entirely to vote-by-mail seems daunting, it is nothing compared to the triple challenge our elections officials will face on Election Day when a record-breaking turnout is forecast. Election officials will have to juggle 1. 45 days of early voting both in-person and by mail 2. a huge increase in handling and counting absentee mail-in ballots and 3. fully staffing all polling places for many of Virginia's almost six million voters who will still vote in person.
We do not want to repeat the chaos that happened in Wisconsin this month when that state tried to conduct an election during the coronavirus and ended up with thousands of voters waiting hours in line when one city's 180 polling places were reduced to only five. Vote by mail can be done. Alaska has already held a primary election entirely by mail this month with only minimal time to make the change.
We look to Gov. Northam and the General Assembly to act immediately to set in motion and provide funding for a safe election system - which means Vote By Mail. The state will need to provide funding to local Boards of Election, but it has received $10 million from the federal government for election security. No other answer will assure voters that they can vote without endangering their health.
ELIZABETH OBENSHAIN
BLACKSBURG
