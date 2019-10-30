The current Roanoke County Board of Supervisors consists of five Republican representatives who typically govern with one mindset. While some may find comfort in maintaining the status quo, others see it as toxic partisanship that allows for an absence of innovation and personal accountability by individual supervisors. Group-think doesn’t belong in government. This November, Cave Spring residents have the opportunity to vote for constructive leadership by electing Brian Powell as their representative to the Board of Supervisors.
Brian Powell is a small business owner with fresh ideas and intellectual curiosity. He is running for the Board of Supervisors because as a small business owner, he knows some of the things our County can do to draw new business to our area and to keep existing businesses from relocating to areas that offer an array of recreational activities for employees, steady economic growth, and well-maintained infrastructures. Brian wants Roanoke County to not only be a great place for people to retire, but for it to also be a great place for younger people to work, live and raise their families.
Roanoke County deserves balanced and forward-thinking leadership. Vote for Brian Powell for Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.
SUSAN CLOETER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.