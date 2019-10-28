I am enthusiastically supporting Brian Powell for the seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors from the Cave Spring District. Brian, who is a Virginia native, chose to live in Roanoke County and to purchase a long-established business, Wine Gourmet.
As a small businessman he recognizes the importance of encouraging small businesses to locate or open in Roanoke County. The overwhelming majority of the county’s revenues come from residential real estate taxes. The only way we are going to be able to change that is to attract more businesses, particularly small businesses. That will be an area where Brian will be an important asset.
Brian also plans to use his business skills to help stimulate future growth and development in Roanoke County. To do this we’ve got to invest wisely in infrastructure development in the county.
Brian supports a strong public school system in Roanoke County and will work with the school board to try to avoid the necessity of future students having to attend classes in trailers as the students at Cave Spring High School currently are.
Brian also believes that local government must be transparent, to the greatest extent possible. That means the citizens of Roanoke County have to be able to access the facts and data about how their county is being run.
In my opinion Brian will be a wonderful asset on the board. Brian has the ability to disagree without being disagreeable and this is an asset that we particularly need at this time. I encourage everyone in the Cave Spring District to vote for Brian.
JEFF KRASNOW
ROANOKE
