Too many of us can't afford a doctor visit, ambulance ride, prescriptions, dental care, eyeglasses, hearing aid, home health care. In most other large nations that's free at the point of service. Polls reveal Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan is overwhelmingly popular. It was chosen as the best healthcare plan in a study published in the medical journal "The Lancet" as it would save 68,000 plus lives a year since people could see physicians, hospitals, dentists, etc., buy prescriptions, and saving $450 billion plus every year, using a progressive tax system.
Say your income is none at all, or under $29,000 a year. With Bernie's plan you'd have zero increase in taxes. But suppose you're earning $60,000 a year with your health insurance 20% of that or $12,000 including co-pays, deductibles, ever higher premiums, out of pocket expenses. Bernie's plan would dump that baggage. You'd have medical care free at the point of service, paying about $1,200 a year -- a savings of $10,800 every year. And all prescriptions totaled for the year would cost no more than $200.
That study notes rural and other hospitals serving low-income areas would receive more compensation, increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to Medicare levels, and there'd be a great reduction in administrative overhead, so physicians, nurses, therapists could spend more time with patients, instead of paperwork. National Nurses United is one of several groups endorsing Bernie Sanders for President and his Medicare for All plan.
We also pay more than all nations combined in military spending. Bernie says war should be the last resort, not the first. He receives more campaign donations from active military service members than any other candidate including Donald Trump.
Tuesday, March 3 is your chance to vote for the best candidate for you and your family -- vote Bernie Sanders!!!!
ANNE MORROW DONLEY
INDEPENDENCE
