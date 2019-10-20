Thanks for the marvelous editorial on October 5: “Could you pass? Most Americans would flunk the U.S. citizenship test.”
The editorial notes how dull history education can be. While students memorize major events from the past that influence our world today, they miss out on the great local stories that make history such fun. The accounts of individuals’ courage, ingenuity and resolve are often forgotten in the big picture.
History is full of stories of ordinary people becoming about as extraordinary as today’s fictional superheroes. When history gets personal, even the most history-averse find themselves drawn into the stories, whether compelling, inspiring or sometimes just funny.
As an antidote to boredom, the editorial made a great suggestion: read a book or two about heroes from the past. Reading is not the only option, though. Just as many states border on Canada (13), there are also many opportunities (37) in our region to learn more about our extraordinary local history.
Thirty-seven is the number of history museums located within an hours’ drive of Roanoke. Each has a mission to make local history personal, so visitors enjoy a different experience at each. Together, these museums focus on how world events have affected our region, but also how local individuals have impacted world events. All 37 museums are listed on our website, SalemMuseum.org.
Collectively, these museums are also conspiring to make visitors love history! Representatives meet regularly and keep up with each other by email. We share information, loan each other items for display, and promote each other’s events.
Among the events that are the most fun and educational for those who struggle with history—and for those who don’t—are “living history” events, with encampments and costumed interpreters. We are fortunate to have dedicated historian/thespians in this region who share stories of individuals past, with accuracy, balance, and authentic tools and costumes. These events are perfect for history beginners and history skeptics.
Yes, keep on reading, but also visit one—or all 37 museums—and discover all the fascinating history our region has to offer.
FRAN FERGUSON
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
SALEM MUSEUM
SALEM
