Thanks to Rep. Morgan Griffith, R- Salem, and other members of Congress for supporting the fiscal year 2020 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies appropriations package. This bill includes an increase of $350 million for Alzheimer’s and Dementia research at the National Institute of Health (NIH), bringing the total annual research funding to over $2.8 billion and including $10 million in the appropriations package to implement the first year of the BOLD (Building our Largest Dementia) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act to further address public health concerns.
I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s after an eight year battle with dementia. She lived a long and healthy life, passing away at 91 years old. But dementia robbed her and her family of what should have been her golden years. While the care she received was excellent, without dementia she wouldn’t have needed care at all. Just think about what good the money spent on her nursing home care alone could have done in the world.
Together, these FY2020 appropriations help to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Now the most expensive disease in the U.S. with a total cost to taxpayers of $290 billion in 2019, there are more than five million Americans with Alzheimer’s today, and more than three times that many are projected in 2050. Added to that are more than 16 million caregivers providing unpaid care.
Keep this vision a top priority in the next decade — the first survivor is among us:
1. Advance research for Alzheimer’s and all forms of Dementia
2. Provide and enhance care and support to patients, caregivers and others impacted
3. Reduce the risk through promotion of brain health, preventative well-care annual checkups covered by Medicare and a healthy, active and social lifestyle.
If you need more information, please call the Alzheimer’s Association toll-free at 800-272-3900.
HEATHER GEARHART
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION VOLUNTEER AMBASSADOR
ELLISTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.