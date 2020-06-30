This is in regards to President Trumps rallies, it seems that the Democrats are concerned now about spreading the coronavirus while silently watching thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters marching through every state and city and some not wearing masks and being side by side to each other without regards to anyone's safety, from the virus. The do-nothing Democrats always have criticized the president, so if anyone's to blame it's them.
MARGARET LOVE
BLACKSBURG
