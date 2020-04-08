I always knew I wanted to be a school teacher when I grew up. I practiced on dolls and even my best friend’s little sister, who went to kindergarten with advanced skills for her age, I might add. But I have never been more proud to be a teacher than I am now.
I have taught in Virginia’s public schools for 40 years, and during that time, I have seen the creativity, the intelligence, the compassion and the commitment of so many teachers. COVID-19 has brought out these qualities in such abundance, though, that I have been amazed. In a very short time period, teachers, administrators and all who support them have reorganized and implemented totally new approaches — some of them quite ingenious — to teach our students in a new environment and with new strategies. Teachers no longer have their students; they create and send their lessons electronically and in packaged “learning bags.” They organize car parades through students’ neighborhoods to wave and call out hello to the children standing in their yards. Buses no longer carry children; now they deliver those learning packets, breakfasts, lunches and hot spots where children can connect online if near the bus. School counselors no longer sit with and listen to young people’s fears and concerns; now they phone and email those children and create food bags for families to have for the weekends.
Teachers have always found amazing ways to love and engage your children in learning. Not even this vicious virus can change that truth. I am proud that I am a teacher!
BEVERLY NICELY
DALEVILLE
