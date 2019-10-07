As a Virginian I want to thank Dr. Jennifer Lee, Virginia Organizing, and many others for helping to bring Medicaid to Virginia for nearly 300,000 others for the first time. Without it others, especially myself would not be able to get proper care at a much more affordable and sometimes free price.

While it hopefully won't go anytime soon, I'd like you to call your local legislator and tell them to continue to support Medicaid. If you don't they can easily vote to define and get rid of healthcare for all. We will miss you Dr. Lee and keep pushing to keep Medicaid Virginia Organizing and everyone else. Virginians need it.

CHARLES ROBINS

CHRISTIANSBURG

