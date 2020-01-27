As a public school teacher, some of my proudest moments are when my students connect what they learn in the classroom to the world outside of it. Education is valuable, after all, because students will take what they learn and make the world a better place. That is why, when I hear Virginia Tech students are fighting climate change, I know their education there has been successful. As a VT graduate myself, I am proud that my alma mater produces graduates that care about others and not just themselves.
Students at the university have been fighting for years to get Virginia Tech to divest from fossil fuels. They have argued that the climate emergency is real, serious, and requires urgent action. They have presented solid evidence that divestment from fossil fuels is not only a moral obligation of the university, but a financial duty as well. They have pointed out that every day more countries, universities, banks, and investment groups have divested from fossil fuels. They have been ignored, sidelined, and dismissed by the administration. Still, they fight on with admirable courage.
As a VT student, I was taught the importance of the university motto "ut prosim" which means "That I may serve." This never meant that I should serve my own interest, but instead that I should serve the interest of my community and of the world at large. Many alumni remember the motto, have taken it to heart, and practice it still. But an administration that continues to invest in fossil fuels does not serve the community or the larger world. So I am proud to join with those courageous students and demand that Virginia Tech divest – and refuse to donate any money until they do. An organization which neither respects our values, nor its own, does not deserve our support.
We are Hokies. We care about science. We care about our environment. We care about our future. We should care that our university does too. Join us and tell Virginia Tech to divest from fossil fuels.
RYAN WESDOCK
NEWPORT
