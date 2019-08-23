The following is a statement in regard to the recent article titled “Activist criticizes Virginia Tech orientation” (Aug. 16).
In light of a recent article critiquing the orientation program at Virginia Tech with regard to the “leftist agenda,” we, the College Republicans at Virginia Tech, would like to express our thoughts regarding the article. This article does not reflect the overall beliefs of our organization, nor does it reflect the feelings of many conservative students on our campus. One of our main goals as an organization is to foster a community of respect, love and inclusivity. Virginia Tech is a place where one should feel safe to grow as a person and not be worried to freely express themselves, a right given to us in the First Amendment.
This article epitomizes the polarized far right in a way that is intolerant, disrespectful and not at all how we want others to view our organization, conservatives or the Republican party as a whole. As a club, we aim to share our values in a way that is respectful, mature and that does not insult a school that has given us all so much, including this organization.
We do not feel as though we have become “educational refugees.” Virginia Tech has never stifled our ability to exercise our First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and we are all very thankful that we are able to be students at Virginia Tech.
T. COLE KNIATT
CHAIRMAN
ANDREW VAIL
FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN
BRENDAN SCHULDNER
SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN
NATHAN LEWIS
TREASURER
BLACKSBURG