Mr. Robins' letter of Dec. 21, "Make a plan, carry it out" is slightly erroneous. Virginia Tech does indeed compost its dining hall food wastes. I have worked as a consulting engineer with the University since 2015 on diverting and composting food wastes.
Currently all dining food wastes are source-separated and taken by the University's refuse hauler to a dedicated container behind the old incinerator on Prices Fork Road. That container is hauled weekly to Royal Oak Farm in Bedford County, which is a 75,000 ton per year composting facility handling food wastes from Virginia Tech, James Madison University and Liberty University, along with several other sources of compostable materials. Through Nov. 30, Tech has diverted 521.7 tons of food wastes to Royal Oak in 2019. In 2018, they diverted 660.8 tons to Royal Oak.
Plans are now underway to build a new composting facility at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences College Farm Operation at Kentland for handling animal manures, food wastes from dining and athletics and vegetative debris from campus. The University is reviewing cost estimates now and hopefully, construction will be authorized in 2020. University administration is to be commended for being so forward-thinking about improving sustainability on campus.
CRAIG COKER
TROUTVILLE
