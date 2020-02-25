Re: “McClellan’s school construction bill is a step in the right direction,” Feb. 8 editorial:
Editorialist opines: ”We understood why a Republican General Assembly didn’t want to deal with school disparity — the solution is likely to cost a lot of money.”
Really, REALLY ???
Sooo . . . Age-old, mindless, and bull-headed Republican “conservative philosophical financial policy” is prohibiting thousands of Republican students in rural “overwhelmingly (78-82%) Republican Counties” in far Southwestern Virginia from “an equal opportunity education.” Yet strangely, Republican conservative financial policy is deemed “understandable” by the Roanoke Times Editorial Department! Now that’s a doozy if I ever heard one, in the year 2020!
Let’s ask “Rural Virginia” moms and dads how they feel about their students suffering an inequitable, inferior education as a result of these Republican “spending policies.”
Let’s ask rural Virginia lifestyle “Champions” Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Ben Chafin how they feel about their rural area students suffering an inequitable, inferior education as a result of these Republican “spending policies.”
Let’s ask UVA-Wise President Jim Ryan and Chancellor Donna Henry how they feel about their incoming freshman Students suffering an inequitable, inferior education as a result of these Republican “spending policies.”
Let’s ask data centers builders/owners Pegasystems, CoreSite and Equinix how their development and construction Teams would feel about their own students suffering an inequitable, inferior education as a result of these Republican “spending policies”....should those yeams ever come to Virginia’s rural communities for three years to develop data center facilities.
Finally, let’s ask Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who may one day in the future bring their new facilities management teams in to live in rural Southwestern Virginia counties how they feel about their teams’ students suffering an inequitable, inferior education as a result of these Republican “spending policies.” I think I know.
So when the Roanoke Times editorialist opines ”We understood why a Republican General Assembly didn’t want to deal with school disparity —the solution is likely to cost a lot of money” my answer has to be really, reallly!!!
ED REYNOLDS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.