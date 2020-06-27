I wanted to thank Delegate Chris Hurst of the 12th District for signing on to Virginia Organizing’s advocacy letter entitled Relief for All Virginians. This letter was made to help show support by both current and former elected officials from across Virginia in their want to help uplift those in need across the state and provide much needed relief.
Advocacy’s included in the letter were unrestricted funds to both local and the state government, a 12% increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, an overall healthcare increase in things like testing and treatments, protections for essential workers and a 15% increase in the SNAP benefits.
Virginia Organizing wants to thank you for signing as well as myself along with all the 140 elected officials who have signed onto the letter so hopefully future legislation at the state and federal level are passed and benefit not just Virginians but all Americans. Please call his office and thank him for doing so but also leave a message at the very least and tell your story to him and his staff so that he knows exactly how to vote when such things come up for vote in the future.
His district office is in Blacksburg and can be reached at 540-739-2553 or you can email him at DelCHurst@house.virginia.gov. Remember to stay strong and healthy Virginia!
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
