You are God’s dream come true. Yes, you were uniquely handmade and deemed worthy of life by God, the creator of all life. You are cherished in his every thought.

But there are millions who never became God’s “dream come true” – those who had no choice and whose lives were ended in abortion. We were designed to choose life and live in a culture of life.

Virginia, look around. Our state – our nation – is choosing to dangerously entertain a culture of death. God says in his Word that we have a choice between life and death, and then even tells us to “Choose life.”

LINDA LINDSAY

ROANOKE

